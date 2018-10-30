Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4582722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver behind Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified

The driver arrested for a hit and run crash in Southeast Fresno that sent a man to the hospital on has been identified as 30-year old Eduardo Delatorre.The crash happened Saturday around 2 p.m. in the area of Ventura and Orange when a man in his 50's was hit.Investigators say Delatorre stopped momentarily, but left the scene.Just yesterday, police released images of the vehicle involved in the crash a white Ford Expedition.Within hours, they announced they knew who that driver was and had tracked him down.Police arranged a meeting with Delatorre on Monday and he turned himself in.Delatorre is now out on bail.As for the victim, he suffered serious injuries and was last reported in critical condition at a Fresno hospital.