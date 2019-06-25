Police identify driver arrested in connection to hit and run that left teen critically injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department has released the identity of the man arrested for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old girl with his car and leaving the scene.Police arrested Paul Cano, 27, on Friday after receiving an anonymous tip advising investigators they believed he was the suspect.Officers say Cano is the owner of VFF (Valley Family Fitness) and was arrested at his place of employment in the area of Blackstone and Shields in Fresno.At that location, police found Cano's 2016 Hyundai Elantra with damage to the left front headlight and the driver's side mirror missing.Cano is being charged with felony hit and run.On June 14, police say Cano struck Jenny Aguilar while she was crossing the street off Monterey Avenue and Olive Street.She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.