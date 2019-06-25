Police identify driver arrested in connection to hit and run that left teen critically injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department has released the identity of the man arrested for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old girl with his car and leaving the scene.

Police arrested Paul Cano, 27, on Friday after receiving an anonymous tip advising investigators they believed he was the suspect.

Officers say Cano is the owner of VFF (Valley Family Fitness) and was arrested at his place of employment in the area of Blackstone and Shields in Fresno.

At that location, police found Cano's 2016 Hyundai Elantra with damage to the left front headlight and the driver's side mirror missing.

Cano is being charged with felony hit and run.

On June 14, police say Cano struck Jenny Aguilar while she was crossing the street off Monterey Avenue and Olive Street.

RELATED: Arrest made in Madera hit-and-run case that left 15-year-old girl in critical condition

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News