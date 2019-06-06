car accident

Driver badly injured after slamming into back of Kings Co. Fire engine

A driver suffered major injuries after slamming into the back of a Kings County Fire engine Thursday morning.



It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 198 near 6th Avenue.

According to the CHP, the driver of an SUV clipped the fire engine, hit a trailer and came to a rest on the side of the highway.

The driver was taken to Adventist in Hanford with significant injuries.

This story is developing.
