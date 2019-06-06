Driver badly injured after slamming into back of Kings Co. Fire engine

Closer look at the Kings County Fire engine damaged by a white SUV, which also hit a trailer. Driver of SUV taken to Adventist Hanford w/ major injuries. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QPJmIkmFai — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 6, 2019

A driver suffered major injuries after slamming into the back of a Kings County Fire engine Thursday morning.It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 198 near 6th Avenue.According to the CHP, the driver of an SUV clipped the fire engine, hit a trailer and came to a rest on the side of the highway.The driver was taken to Adventist in Hanford with significant injuries.