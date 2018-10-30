HIT AND RUN

Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The driver arrested for a hit and run crash in Southeast Fresno that sent a man to the hospital on has been identified as 30-year old Eduardo Delatorre.

The crash happened Saturday around 2 p.m. in the area of Ventura and Orange when a man in his 50's was hit.

Investigators say Delatorre stopped momentarily, but left the scene.

Just yesterday, police released images of the vehicle involved in the crash a white Ford Expedition.

Within hours, they announced they knew who that driver was and had tracked him down.

Police arranged a meeting with Delatorre on Monday and he turned himself in.

Delatorre is now out on bail.

As for the victim, he suffered serious injuries and was last reported in critical condition at a Fresno hospital.
