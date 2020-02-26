Fresno PD: Man hit by car while crossing road illegally in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver in central Fresno tried to swerve out of the way of two men crossing the road illegally, but still hit one of them.The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening on Dakota near Fresno.Fresno police believe the men were jay-walking when one of them was struck.The injured victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.