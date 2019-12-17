car chase

Driver crashes car in northeast Fresno while being chased by deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led Fresno County deputies on a chase through northeast Fresno.

Deputies say they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation, but he drove off, and a pursuit ensued along Orchard toward Gettysburg Avenue.

During the chase, the driver stopped to let out two passengers before he continued on and eventually crashed into a traffic light at Gettysburg. He tried to run away, but deputies caught him within minutes behind a nearby Walgreens.

One other passenger was in the vehicle after the crash. Deputies have not found the other two passengers from the pursuit.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was tested for DUI. He is being booked in the Fresno County jail for felony evasion.
