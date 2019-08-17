Female passenger killed after driver crashes into parked vehicles in central Fresno

The passenger of the vehicle, a woman in her twenties, died at the scene, officials say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in central Fresno Saturday morning.

Officers say the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Belmont Avenue when he crashed into a parked car, a pile of wooden pallets and a parked truck trailer for an unknown reason.

The passenger of the vehicle, a woman in her twenties, died at the scene, officials say. The driver, a man in his thirties, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Witnesses say the driver smelled of alcohol, but authorities could not yet confirm whether the driver was under the influence.

"We have officers at the hospital talking to the driver trying to determine if he was under the influence," said Lt. Charlie Chamalvide.

Police say a two-year-old child was also in the vehicle and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say the woman had made a call to her family members describing a disturbance that occurred inside the vehicle before the crash. Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresno east centralcar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 15 percent contained, evacuations advised
Man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno
Show More
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Fresno firefighters searching for group of young schoolboy arsonists
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News