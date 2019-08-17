Female passenger killed after driver crashes into parked vehicles in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in central Fresno Saturday morning.Officers say the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Belmont Avenue when he crashed into a parked car, a pile of wooden pallets and a parked truck trailer for an unknown reason.The passenger of the vehicle, a woman in her twenties, died at the scene, officials say. The driver, a man in his thirties, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.Witnesses say the driver smelled of alcohol, but authorities could not yet confirm whether the driver was under the influence."We have officers at the hospital talking to the driver trying to determine if he was under the influence," said Lt. Charlie Chamalvide.Police say a two-year-old child was also in the vehicle and taken to the hospital as a precaution.Investigators say the woman had made a call to her family members describing a disturbance that occurred inside the vehicle before the crash. Her name has not been released.