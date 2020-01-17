crash

Driver crashes into power pole leaving hundreds without power in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG&E customers were without power early Friday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in southwest Fresno.

The driver smashed into the pole on Jensen and West Avenues, in front of the Regional Sports Complex, at around 2 a.m.

The pole appeared to be sheared off at the base, initially leaving 1,500 customers in the dark. Crews worked through the morning, and last reported roughly 200 are still without power.

Officials say the driver ran from the scene, and CHP officers are working to find them.

Jensen is closed from West to Marks Avenues, and drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews continue to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwesthit and runpower outagecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Driver chased by deputies crashes into central Fresno tire shop
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Snow Day School Schedules
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
Show More
Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
Merced identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks
US troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say
Revised Fresno pot ordinance on its way to final vote
More TOP STORIES News