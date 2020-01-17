Driver crashes into power pole leaving hundreds without power in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG&E customers were without power early Friday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in southwest Fresno.The driver smashed into the pole on Jensen and West Avenues, in front of the Regional Sports Complex, at around 2 a.m.The pole appeared to be sheared off at the base, initially leaving 1,500 customers in the dark. Crews worked through the morning, and last reported roughly 200 are still without power.Officials say the driver ran from the scene, and CHP officers are working to find them.Jensen is closed from West to Marks Avenues, and drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews continue to work.