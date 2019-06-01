Driver crashes into Uber car in East Central Fresno, flees the scene

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hit-and-run driver put a sudden end to a Fresno Uber driver's night.The driver says he had just dropped off a passenger in East Central Fresno just before 3 a.m. Saturday. He was stopped at a red light on Cedar Avenue when someone smashed into the back side of his car.The driver in the other car fled the scene.The Uber driver called the police. He suffered minor injuries and couldn't get his car to start.Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.