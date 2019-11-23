Driver crashes into vehicle, pillar beneath Hwy 99 in Selma while leading deputy on high-speed chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after she crashed her vehicle while leading a deputy on a high-speed chase on Highway 43 in Fresno County.Fresno County sheriff's officials say a deputy began following the woman was after another deputy reported she was driving "erratically" on northbound Highway 43 near Elkhorn Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.Investigators say the deputy began pursuing the suspect who reached speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour and weaved between lanes. The chase ended when the woman crashed into another vehicle, and then a concrete pillar under the Highway 99 overpass on Highland Avenue in Selma.The suspect was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. Deputies are now investigating if the woman was driving under the influence.