Driver crashes into water valve in Fresno Co. after falling asleep at wheel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash led to a flooded field in Fresno County on Wednesday night.It happened just before 11 pm on Belmont Avenue near Del Rey.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Hyundai fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a water valve.Gallons of water flooded a peach order and soon spilled onto the shoulder of Belmont.A Fresno city worker came out to shut off the valve a few hours later.The driver was not hurt.