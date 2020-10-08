crash

Driver crashes into water valve in Fresno Co. after falling asleep at wheel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash led to a flooded field in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 11 pm on Belmont Avenue near Del Rey.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Hyundai fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a water valve.

Gallons of water flooded a peach order and soon spilled onto the shoulder of Belmont.

A Fresno city worker came out to shut off the valve a few hours later.

The driver was not hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashcar accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 killed in crash on Hwy 43 near Corcoran, CHP says
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Los Banos rollover crash
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
Show More
What vote by mail ballot rejection data tells us about voter fraud, dead people voting
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Crews set to cut Giant Sequoia trees 'charred' by SQF Complex
Creek Fire: 328,603 acres burned, 49% contained
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
More TOP STORIES News