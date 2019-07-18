Driver crushed by Jeep in Fresno County foothills, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed when his Jeep lost control on Kaiser Pass Road Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver, 75-year-old Michael Shubin of Orange County, stopped for some reason and had set the emergency brake before exiting the vehicle. That's when the Jeep started rolling forward.

As he tried to stop the vehicle, one of the passengers steered the Jeep to avoid an oncoming car. The Jeep overturned and the man was caught in the crash. He died at the scene.

The two passengers were treated for their injuries, and are expected to be OK.
