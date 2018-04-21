TULARE

Driver dead after crashing into orchard trees in Tulare County

EMBED </>More Videos

A stretch of State Route 201 in Tulare County was shut down for a few hours Saturday afternoon. (KFSN)

Brian T. Johnson
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A stretch of State Route 201 in Tulare County was shut down for a few hours Saturday afternoon, as the California Highway Patrol investigated a fatal rollover crash.

At around 1:30 p.m., the driver was headed east on the busy road, and for unknown reasons, drifted to the north shoulder.

He crashed into some trees, and the car then flipped on its side.

"To my knowledge, when the first responders arrived, they were unable to revive the party," said CHP Sgt. Corben Whitney.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.



They say they will check to see if any other vehicles were involved, including any farm equipment, as the area is surrounded by orchards.

"We're just making absolutely certain that there was no other vehicle involved here," Whitney said. "Apparently there was another vehicle pulled over on the side of the road, so we just want to find out what they know," said CHP Sgt. Corben Whitney.

Officers say they are in contact with that person and will be following up with them.

Anyone else who may have seen the crash is encouraged to call the police.

CHP is reminding people not to drive distracted and to always be careful driving in areas where there is a lot of farm equipment moving around.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tularebody foundTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman
Famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" in Tulare
"Blackface" statue removed from Tulare Fair after recent concerns raised
Adventist welcomes Tulare hospital employees ahead of October reopening
More tulare
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News