Driver destroys north Fresno FAX bus BRT station in DUI crash

Police say the drunk driver caused major damage to the bus stop around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI driver destroyed Fresno FAX bus BRT station's equipment at their location on Sierra and Blackstone in north Fresno.

Police say the drunk driver caused major damage to the bus stop around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Fresno FAX bus officials have cleaned up the damage and have removed the equipment so they can continue to serve customers. Officials say people will need to purchase their tickets in advance while they get new equipment.
