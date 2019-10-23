crash

Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase causing a three-vehicle crash in central Fresno, then attempted to break into a nearby apartment.

Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide says officers tried to pull over 28-year-old Mario Rangel for expired tags in the area of First Street and McKinley Avenue.

Rangel refused to stop, and a pursuit began through a nearby shopping center and continued until he hit a car, causing a chain-reaction crash involving another vehicle on Clinton Avenue.

Chamalbide says Rangel took off running down an alley after the collision, where he tried to break into an apartment but was blocked by residents in the home. Rangel ran toward First and Terrace Avenue where officers eventually stopped him.

Police say Rangel is a parolee and had a shotgun in his car. He was arrested on attempted home invasion, hit and run and weapons charges.

Two of the people inside the cars struck complained of pain, but there were no major injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and runhome invasionfresnofresno police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, deputies say
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Show More
Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday
Fresno Unified students teaching music to classmates with special needs
Merced plans to host largest sporting event in city's history
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Carr has to learn from his mistakes
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
More TOP STORIES News