South Valley man held to answer to charges for DUI crash that severed man's legs

The 22-year-old is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that severed the legs of Geronimo Gonzalez earlier this month.
After he was charged and arraigned, Mohamed was released from jail, but last week, a judge remanded him into custody, ordering him held without bail.
Gonzalez's family is grateful for that. But say they're still hurting.
Their brother is still in a Fresno hospital and suffers from severe pain.
"They're saying that he is just going to be in a lot of pain, not just through the recovery process, but for the rest of his life," said Alexis Franklin, Gonzalez's sister.
Alexis Franklin says her brother had his fifth surgery on Tuesday.
He still doesn't comprehend what happened, and has a difficult time recognizing his own family members.
They want to make sure he gets justice, or at least the maximum amount of prison time possible-11 years and four months.
"There needs to be stronger punishment for people who commit DUI's and harm-continuous DUI's," Franklin said. "I mean this man had committed three in three months, and the punishment for that is just not enough. My brother, his whole life has changed. He's not going to have the life where he could just get up and go, get his daughter in his arms and go."
A Porterville police officer and the California Highway Patrol officer who arrested Mohamed testified at the preliminary hearing.
The judge held Mohamed to answer on all counts, including mayhem and DUI causing injury with a special allegation of great bodily injury.
His attorney, John Jackson, argued those counts overlapped and doesn't believe his client should be charged with both.
"The case of course is tragic for Mr. Gonzalez but the real question is what the evidence shows and what statutes should apply," Jackson said.
Mohamed will be back in court on May 21st.
The Gonzalez family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Geronimo.