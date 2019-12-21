u.s. & world

Woman hit girl with SUV because she believed she was Mexican: Police

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.

"I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community ... for this type of hatred or violence," Venema said.

Natalia was hospitalized for two days.

"I don't remember the impact," the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. "I just remember the car coming at me."

Franklin was already in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred on Dec. 9, she's accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowahit and runchildren hit by carchild injuredracismu.s. & worldhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested at NYC home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store
California woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Baby, body found in Texas identified as missing infant, mom
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Show More
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
More TOP STORIES News