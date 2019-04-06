Driver hits two cars then crashes into furniture store in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A furniture store in southeast Fresno needs repair after a DUI driver crashed into the building Friday night.Police say 30-year-old Eloy Pacheco Vasquez was driving east on Kings Canyon when he hit two cars, then ran into El Paso Furniture at 11 p.m.Half of Vasquez's SUV ended up inside the building and caused quite a bit of damage. He was taken into custody by police.No one was injured.