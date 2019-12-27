pedestrian killed

Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was run over by a car in southeast Fresno.

It happened around midnight on Clovis Avenue just north of Kings Canyon.

Fresno police say the driver was traveling southbound on Clovis, approaching Kings Canyon, when he ran over what he thought was an object. But it turned out to a woman lying on the road.

The driver told police he could not tell what was in the road or avoid hitting it.

"We don't know why she was laying in the roadway at this point," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "She has major injuries and is in stable, critical condition is the best we known."

Investigators say the car that struck the woman had Iowa license plates.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.
