Driver in deadly Fresno DUI crash to serve 10 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was driving drunk in the summer of 2019 and sideswiped a car before slamming into a big rig, killing his passenger, will serve 10 years in prison.Joshua Parker cried as he listened to the family of 22-year-old Mina Serrano talk about the void left behind and the unanswered questions they will always have.In a deal with prosecutors, Parker pleaded to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The victim's family said Mina had just started dating Joshua when she died.Her 2-year-old son was also in the car when police say Parker was speeding and under the influence.Family members talked about the boy, who lives with the horrific memories of his mother's life ending before his eyes."He has nightmares and he goes around telling people, 'My mom, my mom is dead. My mom is dead.' And I don't think he can ever recover from this," said Iva Romero, Mina Serrano's mother.Investigators say Parker was driving eastbound on Belmont near Barton in central Fresno when he crashed into a parked car, a pile of wooden pallets and a truck trailer.Shocking surveillance video shows the white SUV narrowly miss a worker before plowing into the big rig.Police said they received information there was a disturbance in the car before Parker crashed.Mina's sister continues to struggle with the sudden loss.Britney Rocha said the two were so close and looked similar that people often referred to them as twins."I wake up each day missing her signature style and that would brighten up everyone's day," said Rocha.Parker's attorney said his client is sincerely remorseful."He's asked to express to them today his deep apologies for what happened. And I know that he would thank them for the grace they have shown in their comments," said Naser Nekumanesh.Despite a 10-year sentencing agreement, the Honorable Jon Kapetan first asked the attorneys involved to check with Serrano's family to also make sure they felt the punishment was fair and just from their perspective. After some discussion, they agreed it was an acceptable sentence.Based on the initial charges, Parker could have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.