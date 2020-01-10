dui crash

Driver in deadly Fresno DUI crash to serve 10 years in prison

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was driving drunk in the summer of 2019 and sideswiped a car before slamming into a big rig, killing his passenger, will serve 10 years in prison.

Joshua Parker cried as he listened to the family of 22-year-old Mina Serrano talk about the void left behind and the unanswered questions they will always have.

In a deal with prosecutors, Parker pleaded to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The victim's family said Mina had just started dating Joshua when she died.

Her 2-year-old son was also in the car when police say Parker was speeding and under the influence.

Family members talked about the boy, who lives with the horrific memories of his mother's life ending before his eyes.

"He has nightmares and he goes around telling people, 'My mom, my mom is dead. My mom is dead.' And I don't think he can ever recover from this," said Iva Romero, Mina Serrano's mother.

Investigators say Parker was driving eastbound on Belmont near Barton in central Fresno when he crashed into a parked car, a pile of wooden pallets and a truck trailer.

Shocking surveillance video shows the white SUV narrowly miss a worker before plowing into the big rig.

Police said they received information there was a disturbance in the car before Parker crashed.

Mina's sister continues to struggle with the sudden loss.

Britney Rocha said the two were so close and looked similar that people often referred to them as twins.

"I wake up each day missing her signature style and that would brighten up everyone's day," said Rocha.

Parker's attorney said his client is sincerely remorseful.

"He's asked to express to them today his deep apologies for what happened. And I know that he would thank them for the grace they have shown in their comments," said Naser Nekumanesh.

Despite a 10-year sentencing agreement, the Honorable Jon Kapetan first asked the attorneys involved to check with Serrano's family to also make sure they felt the punishment was fair and just from their perspective. After some discussion, they agreed it was an acceptable sentence.

Based on the initial charges, Parker could have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
Fresno driver who was on drugs during deadly crash sentenced to probation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Madera man arrested in California's first highway shooting of 2020
Thieves steal 32 bee boxes worth thousands from Merced Co.
Woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog out in rain, deputies say
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Show More
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Bodycam videos show LAPD confronting machete-wielding man
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
More TOP STORIES News