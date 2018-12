A signal light and fire hydrant are being repaired in North Fresno after a driver ran into them Tuesday morning.The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at Blackstone and Gettysburg, sending water shooting up into the air.An officer at the scene said there was only person in the car and it's believed that driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.She was taken away in an ambulance for treatment.The extent of her injuries is not known.