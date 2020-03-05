fatal crash

Driver injured in Fresno County crash dies, passenger killed identified

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on American and Fowler Avenues, just southwest of Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver of the car that collided with a big rig in Fresno County last Thursday has died, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on American and Fowler Avenues, just southwest of Fresno.

Sheriff's officials say 71-year-old Douglas Ward of Fresno died at the hospital on Saturday.

His wife, 68-year-old Karen Ward of Fresno, was in the passenger seat during the crash and died at the scene.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

