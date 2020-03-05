Driver injured in Fresno County crash dies, passenger killed identified

NOW: Douglas Ward has died after a traffic accident last week at Fowler and American in Fresno County. His wife, Karen also died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/JYGLpiNMPx — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver of the car that collided with a big rig in Fresno County last Thursday has died, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.The crash happened on American and Fowler Avenues, just southwest of Fresno.Sheriff's officials say 71-year-old Douglas Ward of Fresno died at the hospital on Saturday.His wife, 68-year-old Karen Ward of Fresno, was in the passenger seat during the crash and died at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.