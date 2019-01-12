FATAL CRASH

Driver killed, collides with concrete pillar on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A driver was killed when their vehicle collided with a guardrail, then a concrete pillar, on Highway 99 at Ashlan Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to CHP officials, the driver veered off to the east shoulder of the highway at around 1 a.m. The vehicle hit the rail before it went airborne, crashing into the concrete overcrossing pillar at Ashlan.

Officers say the driver was ejected out of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
