Driver dies after being thrown from truck, hit by multiple cars in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Merced County.It happened early on Sunday around 1:25 am on Highway 99 north of Shanks Road.Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Ram was southbound when his truck veered across the center median into the northbound lanes.The truck overturned, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.CHP officers say he was hit by four oncoming cars. Each of those drivers pulled over and called 911.Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. CHP officers say he hadn't been wearing his seatbelt.Officials said the other drivers involved were cooperating with the investigation.It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.