HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Driver leads Fresno Co. Sheriff's on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District

A driver is in custody after leading Fresno County Sheriff's deputies on a short chase on the streets of Fresno before ending in a crash.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Fig Garden area in Northwest Fresno.

That's where deputies spotted a White Honda Accord with stolen plates.

The driver took off, reaching speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

He then lost control of the vehicle a short time later near Fulton and Dennett near the Tower District and crashed into a parked car.

Deputies arrested the driver, while his passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries received during the crash.
