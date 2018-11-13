A driver is in custody after leading Fresno County Sheriff's deputies on a short chase on the streets of Fresno before ending in a crash.It started around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Fig Garden area in Northwest Fresno.That's where deputies spotted a White Honda Accord with stolen plates.The driver took off, reaching speeds up to 50 miles per hour.He then lost control of the vehicle a short time later near Fulton and Dennett near the Tower District and crashed into a parked car.Deputies arrested the driver, while his passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries received during the crash.