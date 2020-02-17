crash

Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into pole, wall near Fig Garden

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a driver to lose control of their vehicle, crash into a pole and smash into a wall in northwest Fresno.

Officers responded to Moroa and Ashlan in Fig Garden at around 4:30 a.m.

The crash caused damage to the front end of the Toyota Camry, and the passenger wheel sheered off from the vehicle.

The driver is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

