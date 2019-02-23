Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County

#HarbourIncident Crews on scene of a vehicle over the side, one patient moderate injuries, on Sky Harbour x El Lado Rd. Fresno County Fire Technical Rescue Team responding. pic.twitter.com/B6F9kQ08vj — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 23, 2019

A driver was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries after their car went 200-feet over the side of an embankment in Fresno County.Fresno County fire crews responded to the incident on Sky Harbour and El Lado Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. They said the terrain was steep and difficult to access the vehicle.Sky Harbour Road to Millerton Lake was closed for a few hours while crews worked to rescue the driver.The roadway has since reopened. The cause of the accident is under investigation.