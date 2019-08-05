crash

Man flips car in central Fresno, driver nowhere to be found, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who flipped his car, hitting a center median in central Fresno Sunday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, officials say. It's not clear what caused the man to lose control of the car.

After the accident, witnesses say a gun fell out of the car, and the man picked it up before he ran away.

Police say the drive has not been found, and it's unknown if he suffered any injuries in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
2 people injured in ATV crash at Oceano Dunes
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in active shooter situation
Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
Show More
Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country' after shootings
Man shot outside central Fresno apartment complex
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
More TOP STORIES News