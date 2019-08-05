Man flips car in central Fresno, driver nowhere to be found, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who flipped his car, hitting a center median in central Fresno Sunday morning.No other vehicles were involved in the accident, officials say. It's not clear what caused the man to lose control of the car.After the accident, witnesses say a gun fell out of the car, and the man picked it up before he ran away.Police say the drive has not been found, and it's unknown if he suffered any injuries in the crash.