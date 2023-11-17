The sentencing for Andralas Wallace Matthews was filled with emotion, as the victims' loved ones shared the impact of the horrific crash he caused back in June of 2020.

Driver sentenced to 9 years for crash that killed 2 teens in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver who killed two teenage girls and left a third victim with a traumatic brain injury learned his punishment in a Tulare County courtroom on Thursday.

The sentencing for Andralas Wallace Matthews was filled with emotion, as the victims' loved ones shared the impact of the horrific crash he caused back in June 2020.

The CHP reported the 24-year-old was driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he lost control on Highway 198 near the Highway 99 interchange in Visalia.

The crash killed two teenage girls, Kacey Vanzant, 16, and Hailey Miramontes, 17, and critically injured Tommy Eslick, who was 19 at the time of the crash.

"It's hard for him, he is in brain surgery all the time. His illness and injuries will never heal according to what the doctors tell us," said Lucinda Griffie, Tommy's grandmother.

Wallace Matthews was 21 at the time of the crash.

He left the scene and tried to blame Tommy for the crash but was later found and arrested in Merced.

On Thursday, he read a letter in court taking full responsibility and expressing remorse, but we were not allowed to record any audio.

Prosecutors were asking for 14 years in prison, but the judge sentenced Wallace Matthews to nine years total.

"I'm overwhelmed really, I feel like he didn't get enough time served because nine years isn't that long when you look at Tommy's lifetime and the girl who won't have a life. And Tommy's life has totally changed for the rest of his life," expressed Lucinda.

Wallace Matthews was led away in handcuffs and now Tommy's aunt and caretaker, Glenda Turner, says all they can do is focus on the future.

"It's not gonna change anything, what's done is done. We just have to move forward from now on. We just have to move forward. And Tommy's goal is to walk, huh Tommy, "yeah yeah". We are working on your goal," said Glenda.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.