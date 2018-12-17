U.S. & WORLD

Driver nearly runs over pedestrian, then slaps him

EMBED </>More Videos

A slap to the face was so loud, a cell phone camera captured the sharp sound from approximately 35 feet away. That slap was the climax to a road rage incident at the corner of Wood

BETHESDA, Md. --
A slap to the face was so loud, a cell phone camera captured the sharp sound from approximately 35 feet away.

That slap was the climax to a road rage incident in Bethesda, Maryland.

Police told WJLA the driver of a jeep nearly hit a male pedestrian as he walked in a crosswalk.

"The biggest thing to me was the sound, it was very loud," said Donald Bushman who recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Bushman was standing outside a restaurant where he works at the time.

The video shows the pedestrian later use his cell phone to get the driver's license plate number.

The driver, Christos Gerrassimou, 24, is now charged with second-degree assault.

"It's kind of something that needs to be taken more seriously by both fronts, suggested Bushman. "That are either looking down at their phone or don't really care about their surroundings," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian walkwayroad rageMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno under investigation
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
Clovis family plans to send stuffed stockings to Camp Fire victims
Father held his son at knifepoint, deputy was forced to shoot him to rescue the child
Fresno State Bulldogs win the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
New video shows man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
NASA releases new images of Jupiter
More News