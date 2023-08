Police in the South Valley are looking into what caused a car to crash into a Visalia home on Monday morning.

Driver runs away after crashing car into Visalia home, police say

It happened at about 4 am at a home on Grove Avenue at Willis Street.

When officers arrived, they found that a BMW had crashed into the home, but the driver was gone.

No one inside the house was hurt.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department.