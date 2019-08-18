Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman in central Fresno charged with DUI

Joshua Parker, 34, was booked into the Fresno County Jail Saturday afternoon for several charges including gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury or death, child endangerment, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Police say Parker was driving eastbound on Belmont Avenue near Barton Avenue when he crashed into a parked car, a pile of wooden pallets and a parked truck trailer.
The passenger of the vehicle, a woman in her twenties, died at the scene, officials say. Parker was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Police say a two-year-old child was also in the vehicle and taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators say there are looking into a possible disturbance that happened inside the SUV before the crash. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
