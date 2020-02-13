high-speed chase

Driver with 15-year-old passenger leads officers on high-speed chase through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a driver in custody after a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation led to a high-speed chase in downtown Fresno Thursday morning.

It started just after 11:00 p.m. at Effie and Belmont when MAGEC officers saw two people in a rental car not wearing seatbelts.

After being pulled over by police, the driver soon sped off.

A CHP helicopter followed the suspects overhead through city streets as the car traveled at speeds near 100 miles per hour.

Both people in the car were eventually cornered at Lemon and Plumas in downtown Fresno. They tried to take off on foot in opposite directions.

"Before we could even start searching for them... even though we had the Fliehr system and knew where it was, the driver decided to give himself up," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Daryl Jones. He is on parole for burglary.

His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was also found nearby. Police say she is uncooperative with their investigation.

Officers don't think drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastfresno downtownarrestpolice chasehigh speed chasefresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Teen arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Big rig driver arrested after wrong-way chase down Highway 99
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Show More
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
Jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
More TOP STORIES News