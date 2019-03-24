Crime & Safety

Driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

A Montclair driving instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during lessons.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTCLAIR, Calif. -- A registered sex offender in Montclair is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager after he was hired by the girl's family to provide driving lessons.

Tom Lam was hired by the family of a 17-year old girl to provide driving lessons in June of last year, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said Lam sexually assaulted the alleged victim during two driving lessons he provided earlier this month.

Investigators said Lam is not a legitimate driving instructor and believe there may be more victims.

Lam was previously arrested for annoying or molesting a minor in 2014 while acting as a driving instructor, according to authorities.

Lam was arrested last week and booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor. He was released on $140,000 bond and is due in court next month.

Anyone who may have been a victim is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (877) 710-5273.
