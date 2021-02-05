Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Two turn lanes turning onto a three-lane roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're at an intersection with two left-turn lanes that are turning onto a three-lane roadway, which turn lane goes to which lane on the road?

"Typically in this situation, you need to pay very close attention to the markings on the roadway," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "In most cases, the inside left turn lane will correlate to the inside lane of the highway."

"In that situation, it is permissible for the outside left turn lane to use either the two or the three lane to turn into," he explained.

"Sometimes drivers get confused or are not paying attention. Always be aware of the vehicles around you because they may come into your lane unintentionally."

