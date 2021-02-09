Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I use a turn lane to pass?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a two-way road is divided by a left turn lane, can that lane be used to pass a car in front of you?

"The answer is no," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Vehicle Code Section 21460.5 specifically prohibits this."

"In fact, it also says you cannot travel on that lane for more than 200 feet," he explained. "For instance, if you're stopped at a red light and there's a significant amount of traffic and you want to make a left turn before the intersection, if that left turn is more than 200 feet away, you cannot utilize the left turn lane to get to that left turn, you must wait until you're within that 200 foot segment."

"So to answer your question, no you cannot use a to a left turn lane to pass."

