FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're turning right onto a road with multiple lanes, does it legally matter which lane you turn onto?
"Well 22100 of the California Vehicle Code says that when you execute your right turn, you have to be to the rightmost portion of the roadway and you want to stay as close to the right edge as possible," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"When making a right turn, it shall be made as close as possible to the right curved edge, or the right edge of the roadway," he said. "There are some exceptions to this: if you're making a right turn from a highway onto a one-way street that has multiple lanes in that direction, then you can choose which lane you want to go in. You do not have to stay in that right turn lane."
"However, typically speaking and in most situations when you make your right turn, the Vehicle Code requires you to stay to the rightmost portion of the roadway."
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: If you're turning right, does it matter which lane you end up in?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News