Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I hang anything in my rearview mirror?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal to hang anything in my rearview mirror, such as an air freshener?

"The California Vehicle Code states that a person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material that's placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied in any fashion upon the vehicle's windows that obstructs or reduces the driver's clear view through the windshield," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"The answer to your question is: no you cannot hang items, or objects, from your rear view mirror because it could possibly obstruct your view," he said.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News