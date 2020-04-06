Know the Road with the CHP: Do I legally have to have two license plates?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: do I legally have to have two license plates?
"5200 of the California Vehicle Code requires you to have both a front and back license plate if your vehicle was issued two license plates," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Some vehicles only have one license plates, for instance, a trailer or motorcycles. Pickup trucks and passenger vehicles all have two license plates and they shall have a license plate attached to the front and the back."
"Some people ask well, is it okay if I put it on my dashboard? The answer is no," Pennings said.
"You have to have it permanently affixed to the frontmost portion of your vehicle and securely attached."
