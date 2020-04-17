Know the Road with the CHP: Who has the right of way, someone turning right or making a U-turn?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: who has the right of way between someone turning right and someone making a U-turn onto the same roadway?
That's a very good question," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If you are the established vehicle, traveling on the roadway and want to execute the left turn (U-turn), you have established your right of way."
"That person making the right turn has to yield to oncoming traffic that is close enough to constitute an immediate hazard prior to executing their turning movement, and that includes you making a U-turn, already established on that roadway.
In short: the person making the U-turn has the right of way over the person turning right.
