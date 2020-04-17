Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Who has the right of way, someone turning right or making a U-turn?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: who has the right of way between someone turning right and someone making a U-turn onto the same roadway?

That's a very good question," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If you are the established vehicle, traveling on the roadway and want to execute the left turn (U-turn), you have established your right of way."

"That person making the right turn has to yield to oncoming traffic that is close enough to constitute an immediate hazard prior to executing their turning movement, and that includes you making a U-turn, already established on that roadway.

In short: the person making the U-turn has the right of way over the person turning right.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Can I flash my brights at someone if their lights are off?
Know the Road: Can I drive at night with my inside lights on?
Know the Road: Do I legally have to have two license plates?
Know the Road: What do I do if a stoplight won't turn green?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News