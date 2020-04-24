Know the Road with the CHP: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what is considered a "complete stop" at a stop sign? Is there a certain amount of time involved?
"Rolling through a stop sign is commonly referred to as a California stop, and the California Vehicle Code actually prohibits this," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "You shall come to a complete stop when you come to a stop sign."
"It has to be made at the limit line. If there is no limit line, it has to be made at the stop sign," he said.
"The question further asked: how long do I have to stop? The vehicle code only specifies that you have to come to a complete stop. And that means your wheels stop turning," Pennings said.
