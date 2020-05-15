Know the Road with the CHP: Is it illegal to eat while I drive?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it illegal to eat while I drive?
"Specifically, there is no vehicle code section that prohibits you to eat while you drive," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the Highway Patrol. "However, it can be a significant distraction."
"So while eating while driving is not specifically illegal, distracted driving is," he said.
