Know the Road with the CHP: Who has the right of way at an intersection with no stop signs?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: who has the right of way at a four-way intersection with no stop signs?

"When you approach an uncontrolled intersection, you are to treat it as a yield sign," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "You are to slow down, check and monitor to make sure there's no oncoming traffic. Once determined to be safe, you can proceed through the intersection."

"It does not require you to stop," Pennings explained. "However, if you come up to a situation where you approach the intersection at the same time as another vehicle, the person who gets to the intersection first has the right of way."

"If a situation arises where two vehicles arrive at the same intersection at the exact same time, the person on the left shall yield the right of way to the person on the right," he said.

"And always remember you have the option to forego that right away at an uncontrolled intersection if you determine it would be safer to have the other vehicle go first," Pennings added.

