FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: how far are vehicles supposed to be from the limit line when pulling up to a crosswalk or intersection?
"So when you're driving down the road and you approach an intersection that has a limit line or a crosswalk, the vehicle code specifically requires you to stop prior to that limit line or crosswalk," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"Specifically with a crosswalk, you cannot enter into that crosswalk and impede any potential pedestrians that are crossing through that intersection."
"Now there are situations where you may need to proceed forward in order to visually clear, like in an instance of making a right turn. If that's the case, you shall do so without impeding the right away of any pedestrians." There is not a specific distance required, the vehicle code says that cars must be behind the line.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: How far do I have to stop behind the limit line?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News