Know the Road with the CHP: Child Safety Seats

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week on Know the Road, we're breaking down the differences in child safety seats and the importance of properly restraining your child. The first seat is an infant seat, typically meant for children two years and under.

"So the first two years of your child's life, they must remain rear-facing," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Once you place your child inside the child safety seat, it is of utmost importance that you check and make sure that they're securely seated within the device."

Sgt. Pennings explained the proper way to install an infant seat, which can be seen in the video below.
This week on Know the Road, we're breaking down the differences in child safety seats and the importance of properly restraining your child. First, we look at the infant seat.


"The whole purpose of having a child rear-facing for the first two years of their life is because they are unable to handle a frontal collision," he explained. "Therefore, in the event of a collision, what happens is the car seats designed to go down into the seat cushion, and dissipate the energy off of the baby's body. Now this can only work if the back of the car seat is not touching the back of the front seats."

This story will be updated with the next steps for child seats (forward-facing and booster seats), as well as what to do if your child outgrows the seats.

