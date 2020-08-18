Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Roundabouts

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what are the rules of roundabouts?

"When you come to a roundabout, it is of utmost importance that you pay attention to the signage and the lane directions," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the CHP. "In order for a roundabout to work correctly and efficiently, everybody must do their part."

"The signs will indicate which lanes you need to be in depending on your desired direction of travel. It's very important, as you approach a roundabout, that you yield to all traffic that is within the roundabout," Pennings said. "It is also very important that you be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians. Once you yield to all bicycles, pedestrians and traffic, you'll enter the roundabout in a counterclockwise direction."

"The reason why roundabouts are so efficient is because there's a constant flow of traffic," he explained. "Drivers need to remember: when they enter into a roundabout, if there is an emergency vehicle that is approaching that intersection with lights and sirens, they have to yield until that emergency vehicle has traversed completely through the roundabout and is clear from the intersection."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Child Seat Safety Questions
Know the Road: Are the bright HID lights on new cars legal?
Know the Road: Child Safety Seats
Know the Road: Can my dog ride in the bed of my truck?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in NorCal
Gov. Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through Wednesday
Central California coronavirus cases
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
Health officials hope to resolve situation at Outside Creek School
Show More
Health caution issued as wildfire smoke moves into Central Valley
Fresno State making final preparations to begin virtual classes
Fresno Unified working to ensure all students have devices for distance learning
Public health investigating second Fresno Co. school to bring kids on campus
Boyd Grant, winningest head basketball coach for Fresno State, dies at 87: Sources
More TOP STORIES News