Know the Road with the CHP: Roundabouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what are the rules of roundabouts?
"When you come to a roundabout, it is of utmost importance that you pay attention to the signage and the lane directions," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the CHP. "In order for a roundabout to work correctly and efficiently, everybody must do their part."
"The signs will indicate which lanes you need to be in depending on your desired direction of travel. It's very important, as you approach a roundabout, that you yield to all traffic that is within the roundabout," Pennings said. "It is also very important that you be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians. Once you yield to all bicycles, pedestrians and traffic, you'll enter the roundabout in a counterclockwise direction."
"The reason why roundabouts are so efficient is because there's a constant flow of traffic," he explained. "Drivers need to remember: when they enter into a roundabout, if there is an emergency vehicle that is approaching that intersection with lights and sirens, they have to yield until that emergency vehicle has traversed completely through the roundabout and is clear from the intersection."
