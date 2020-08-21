Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive with my dog on my lap?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: can I drive with my dog or cat on my lap?

"The answer is simply, no, specifically there's no Vehicle Code section that prohibits this," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "However, it could be, meaning that if the dog becomes a distraction, distracted driving could be illegal because it causes you to do other violations, or if the dog becomes an obstructed view, then that's a violation. So technically, it could be illegal."

"However, is it recommended? Absolutely not," Pennings said. "Most vehicles are equipped with sensors in the front that are specifically designated to measure differentiation and speed, which, in the event of a collision, would activate the airbag."

"If you're sitting in your vehicle with a dog in your lap and you're involved suddenly in a collision, and the airbag deploys at several hundred miles per hour, it will more than likely take the life of your dog and could cost you your life as well," he explained.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Roundabouts
Know the Road: Child Seat Safety Questions
Know the Road: Are the bright HID lights on new cars legal?
Know the Road: Child Safety Seats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Central California coronavirus cases
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in NorCal wildfire
Show More
Lyft, Uber granted stay, will continue operating in California
Northern California resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
More TOP STORIES News