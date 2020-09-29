Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I legally go around a car that's turning?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a car in front of me is turning left, can I go around them on the right? Or do I have to wait for them to complete their turn?

"The answer to the question is maybe, it depends on circumstances," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Is it safe to pass on the right? And can you do so legally without leaving the roadway?"

"And by the way, you cannot utilize a shoulder, that is illegal. So if the roadway is wide enough when you can safely go around them without going on the shoulder, then yes you can pass them legally," he explained. "However we would like to caution you to be very, very careful if you choose to do this because sometimes your vision is obscured and you're not able to clear around that vehicle on the other side before you pass it."

