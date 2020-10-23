FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what should I do if there's an object in the road? Any tips for avoiding this situation?
"The California Vehicle Code requires you to drive at a speed and a distance where you're able to perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "So when there's an object in your projected lane of travel, and an object that's a hazard in front of you, hopefully you're traveling at a speed where you can perceive and react prior to colliding with that object."
"One of the most important things you can do to prevent this from happening is maintaining a high visual horizon and looking as far down the road as you can possibly see," he said. "If you find yourself in a situation where there's an object in front of you, and you're unable to avoid it, the last thing we want you to do is take evasive action and fail to maintain control of your vehicle. Oftentimes, this will result in a more serious collision, rather than just hitting the object and pulling to the shoulder."
"Again, how do you prevent this from happening? Maintain a high visual horizon, look as far down the road as you can possibly see, and drive at a speed and the distance where you can perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you," Pennings explained.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: What do I do if there's an object in the road?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News