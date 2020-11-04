Know the Road with the CHP: Will I get a ticket if my passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I get pulled over and my passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt, who gets the ticket? The driver or the passenger?
"When it comes to occupants in your vehicle, not only are you required by law to wear your seatbelt correctly across your hips and across your chest, but so are all your other occupants inside your vehicle," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"And yes, you as a driver, you're responsible for those occupants. And if those occupants are not properly restrained, you can be cited as well for them not being restrained," he explained.
"However, the law does say that if that passenger who is unrestrained is over the age of 16, the officer may cite the passenger and or the driver."
