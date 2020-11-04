Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Will I get a ticket if my passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I get pulled over and my passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt, who gets the ticket? The driver or the passenger?

"When it comes to occupants in your vehicle, not only are you required by law to wear your seatbelt correctly across your hips and across your chest, but so are all your other occupants inside your vehicle," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"And yes, you as a driver, you're responsible for those occupants. And if those occupants are not properly restrained, you can be cited as well for them not being restrained," he explained.

"However, the law does say that if that passenger who is unrestrained is over the age of 16, the officer may cite the passenger and or the driver."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Can I drive with something sticking out of my window?
Know the Road: What do I do if there's an animal in the road?
Know the Road: What do I do if there's an object in the road?
Know the Road: When do speed limits take effect?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Central California election live results
CA props: Latest election results here
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
MAP: California election results by county
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Show More
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes holds narrow lead over Phil Arballo
Prop 15 in tight race: Here's where votes stand now
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Creek Fire: 378,730 acres burned, 70% contained
More TOP STORIES News